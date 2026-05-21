Beginning on or around Monday, June 1, crews will close S.R. 56/61 in Petersburg. This closure will occur from the intersection of State Road 57 to Illinois Street.

This road closure will allow for a pavement patching project. This project is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 57 to State Road 356 to State Road 257 to State Road 56. Local traffic will have access during this project. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.