Newly released court documents are shedding more light on the allegations that led to the arrest of West Baden Assistant Police Chief Thomas “Andy” Burkhardt.

According to court records, one accusation came from an emergency medical technician who alleged Burkhardt grabbed her inappropriately while the two were responding to a medical call in March. The incident reportedly became part of a broader investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police Special Investigations Division.

As investigators looked into that allegation, a second complaint was reported by a state law enforcement officer. Court documents allege Burkhardt slapped the officer on the buttocks during a department training event.

Indiana State Police say Detective Tim Denby began the investigation on April 22 after receiving allegations involving official misconduct and battery.

Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter was appointed as special prosecutor in the case. The allegations were presented to a special judge in Orange County on May 19, resulting in criminal charges being filed against Burkhardt.

Burkhardt now faces two counts of official misconduct as Level 6 felonies, one count of battery as a Level 6 felony, and one count of battery as a Class A misdemeanor.

A no-bond warrant was issued for Burkhardt on May 19, and he was later arrested by Indiana State Police investigators. During his initial hearing Wednesday, Burkhardt pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The story was originally reported by WLKY in Louisville.

Under Indiana law, all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.