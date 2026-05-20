The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 57 for Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 1, crews will close State Road 57 in Washington. This closure will occur at the railroad tracks near Railroad Street.

This road closure will allow for a railroad crossing replacement project. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 358 to State Road 67 to State Road 550 to U.S. 50. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.