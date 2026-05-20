In this episode, Kenny Speed is joined by Kyle Rupert, Director of the Jasper Arts Center, about the spring and summer events in store for the Jasper Arts Center, including the annual Chalk Walk, the Juneteenth Celebration, and more!
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In this episode, Kenny Speed is joined by Kyle Rupert, Director of the Jasper Arts Center, about the spring and summer events in store for the Jasper Arts Center, including the annual Chalk Walk, the Juneteenth Celebration, and more!