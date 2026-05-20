Nancy K. Hedinger, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana passed away surrounded by family at 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Born in Jasper, Indiana on November 7, 1942, to Edmund and Mercedes (Giesler) Brosmer, Nancy spent her life rooted in faith, family, and serving others. She married Richard L. Hedinger on August 28, 1965, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on February 18, 1985, following 19 years of marriage and a courageous battle with cancer.

Nancy was a graduate of Holy Family Catholic School and Jasper High School. Prior to her husband’s passing, she helped him run their family business, Hedinger’s Appliance and Television on Main Street in Jasper. She continued her career at Kimball Electronics and Jasper Engines, where she eventually retired.

A devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Nancy served on the bereavement committee, volunteered at the church picnic, participated in Christ Renews His Parish, administered Holy Communion to nursing homes, and spent countless hours talking with Jesus. She was also a member of the St. Ann’s Society. Her faith was her foundation, and she stood firm on Psalm 121: “I lift my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”

Nancy lived a life marked by faith, grace, resilience, and unwavering love. She was the heart of her family—always putting others before herself, offering comfort with a smile, creating a welcoming presence, and showing quiet strength in the face of life’s challenges. Her home was a sanctuary, filled with warmth, delicious meals, laughter, and the kind of love that made everyone feel like family.

She found joy in in the simple things: family gatherings, a well-tended home, cooking, country music, spiritual retreats, and treasured one-on-one time with each of her grandchildren—often shared over ice cream and heartfelt conversation. Nancy had a remarkable gift for making each person feel truly special, ensuring no one ever felt left out. Her nurturing presence made you feel seen, valued, and deeply loved.

Her joyful spirit and generous nature touched everyone she met. Though she never sought the spotlight, her light shone brightly in the lives of all who knew her.

Surviving are one son, Kurt (Malana) Hedinger, Jasper IN, three daughters, Kimberly (Chris) Berg, Jasper, IN, Brenda (Harold, Jr.) Neuhoff, Huntingburg, IN and Lisa (Chris) Flamion, Jasper, IN, 11 grandchildren, Rachel (James) Hedinger-Bird, Regan (Nolan) Rasche, Rylee (Ethan) Wigand, Megan Hall, Mason (Celia) Berg, Tiffany (Jesse) Beckley, Brooke (Michael) Lamkin, Derek (Sydney) Neuhoff, Hannah, Emma, and Asa Flamion, and 10 great grandchildren: Grayson, Liam and Hayden Hall, Molly Beckley, Carson, Ava, and Vincent Lamkin, Brailynne, Isabelle, and Elliott Neuhoff, as well as a great grandchild due to arrive in October. She is also survived by five sisters, Wanda Faye Buschkoetter, Betty (Walter) King, Judy Lampert, Mary Jane “Janie” (Tom) Werner, Donna (Mike) Linette and James “Jim” Brosmer (Patti), along with many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Stacy Marie Hedinger, by one miscarried great-grandchild, Sarah Michael Neuhoff, and an infant great grandson, Noah Paul Neuhoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy K. Hedinger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Ann’s Society will pray a rosary at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to BeeHive Assisted Living Homes of Huntinburg, St. Croix Hospice and Scenic Hills at the Monastery for their kind and compassionate care for their mother.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.