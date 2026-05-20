Thermwood Corporation has announced its 2026 senior recipient of the $2,000 Renewal Thermwood Scholarship, with Autumn Lough selected for this year’s award.

Lough is the daughter of Vanessa Weyer and Josh Lough and is a graduate of Forest Park High School. Throughout her high school career, she participated in the marching band for three years and earned multiple academic honors.

In addition to the Thermwood scholarship, she has also received the David L. Rice Merit Scholarship and the USI Eagle Grant. She plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana this fall, where she will pursue a degree in social work.

Thermwood Corporation congratulated Lough and the entire Class of 2026, wishing all graduating seniors success as they move forward into their future academic and career paths.