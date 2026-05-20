The Jasper City Pool will officially open for the season on Saturday, welcoming residents back for summer recreation as warmer weather arrives. City officials say the facility is ready for the 2026 swim season, with staff in place to accommodate guests throughout the summer months.

Opening day is scheduled for May 23, with pool hours running from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission will be $5 per person, or entry is available for season pass holders. Children ages 4 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Along with the start of the season, the pool is implementing a new bag check policy aimed at improving safety and maintaining a secure, family-friendly environment for all visitors.

Under the updated guidelines, all bags, purses, backpacks, and carried items may be subject to a brief inspection upon entry. Staff will conduct quick and respectful checks, which may include asking guests to open compartments or move items as needed. Guests who prefer not to have their belongings inspected may choose not to enter at that time.

The policy also reinforces rules regarding items brought into the facility. Outside food and outside beverages are not permitted. Non-glass water bottles are allowed but must be empty upon entry and may only be filled with water inside the pool area.

City officials say the measures are intended to ensure safety, compliance, and a positive experience for all guests throughout the season.