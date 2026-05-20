Organizers of the 2026 Loogootee Summerfest have released this year’s lineup of vendors set to participate in the annual community celebration, which will once again bring food, craft, and specialty vendors to downtown Loogootee.

The multi-day festival is scheduled to take place June 18 through June 20, offering a full weekend of activities, entertainment, and community events. The vendor lineup will play a central role in this year’s celebration, drawing residents and visitors downtown to explore a wide range of local offerings.

Loogootee Summerfest traditionally features carnival rides, live entertainment, a parade, fireworks, and family-friendly activities throughout the downtown area. Vendors will be set up during the festival’s operating hours, helping create the atmosphere of one of the community’s signature summer traditions.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of local businesses, food vendors, churches, organizations, and craft exhibitors offering everything from handmade items and boutique goods to snacks, desserts, and specialty products.

Among the vendors announced are Tracy Lynn’s Candles Etc., Creations by Cristel LLC, Face by Fandom, NC Screenprint & Embroidery, Nosthirst, Worship Cafe, Martin D. Humane Society, St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Parish, Tippy’s Tees, B&R Tumblers and Tees, Jan’s Beads, Cane Valley Beard Oil, Williams Watering Well, Puttin’ on the Ritz, and Mimi’s Sugar Shack.

Additional vendors include Connect Church Loogootee, White River Lodge, Sisters Sweet Treats, Loogootee Methodist Church, TVH Lawn, Soon Aire, Mostly 30, American Legion, BMG’s Place, Redeeming Grace CM, Connie Lanman, and Bellbrook’s Crafty Corner.

Festival organizers thanked local residents and businesses for their continued support of the event and participating vendors.