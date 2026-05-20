On Monday, May 25, 2026, the American Legion Post 120 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9395 in Loogootee will conduct a series of Memorial Day observances across multiple cemeteries in Martin County to honor veterans of all wars.

The day-long tribute will include brief ceremonies at each location, recognizing and remembering departed comrades and offering families and community members an opportunity to pay their respects to relatives and ancestors who served in the military.

The schedule of events is as follows:

9:00 a.m. – Burns City

9:30 a.m. – St. Joseph’s

10:00 a.m. – St. Mary’s

10:30 a.m. – Goodwill

11:15 a.m. – St. John’s

12:15 p.m. – St. Martin’s

12:45 p.m. – Truelove

1:30 p.m. – Mt. Zion

2:00 p.m. – South Martin Cemetery

2:45 p.m. – Hindostan Cemetery

Organizers encourage the public to attend any of the scheduled stops to join in honoring the service and sacrifice of local veterans laid to rest in cemeteries throughout the area.