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6 Dubois County Roads Closed Due to Flooding Forest Park Senior Earns Thermwood Corporation Scholarship for 2026

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.

As of Wednesday, May 20th, 2026, at 9:47 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
  • County Road 200 West – South of Sunset Drive
On By Celia Neukam

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