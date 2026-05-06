The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple roads have been closed to traffic due to recent weather causing flooding.
As of Wednesday, May 20th, 2026, at 9:47 AM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South – East of US 231
- County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
- 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
- County Road 200 West – South of Sunset Drive