The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library has announced its 2026 Summer Reading Program, inviting readers of all ages to participate in a summer filled with books, prizes, and family-friendly activities.

The program will run from Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, July 17, at all four library branches located in Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, and Birdseye. Participants can track their summer reading progress either through traditional paper reading logs available at library locations or digitally using the Beanstack app. Readers will earn tickets for books they complete, which can then be entered into prize drawings.

Along with the reading challenge, the library will offer a variety of special summer programs and entertainment throughout the season. Planned activities include animal shows, magic performances, and other interactive presentations designed to encourage learning, creativity, and community engagement.

Library Director Christine Golden said the program is intended to help families stay engaged during the summer while encouraging children to continue reading outside the classroom.

Additional information, registration details, and full program schedules are available through the library’s website at JDCPL Summer Reading Program.