The Dubois County Highway Department has announced new flooded road closures and reopenings following recent weather.
As of Thursday, May 21st, 2026, at 9:31 AM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South – East of US 231
- County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
- Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
- 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West