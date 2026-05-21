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Dubois County Flooded Road Closures Increases to 7 OWI Charge Filed on Evanston Man Following Fatal Dubois County Crash

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced new flooded road closures and reopenings following recent weather.

As of Thursday, May 21st, 2026, at 9:31 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
On By Celia Neukam

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