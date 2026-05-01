Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced that its Schnucks Fresh store in Jasper, Indiana, located at 3605 North Newton Street, will permanently close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. All 29 Jasper teammates will have the choice of a transfer to another Schnucks store, including those in the Evansville, Indiana area, or a severance package. For those who transfer, Schnucks will make every effort to place teammates in comparable jobs earning the same rate of pay, doing a similar type of work and working an equivalent number of scheduled hours per week.

“Our teammates at our Jasper location have demonstrated exceptional dedication in service to their customers and their community,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Unfortunately, the store simply has not generated the business it needs to stay open. Because of this, we have made the difficult decision to exit the Jasper market.”

Schnucks Jasper customers can continue to earn and redeem Schnucks Rewards points until the store closes on May 24. After this time, customers can continue earning and redeeming Schnucks Rewards points at any other Schnucks location including those in the Evansville area.

Schnuck Markets opened the 18,000-square-foot Jasper Schnucks Fresh store in 2021.