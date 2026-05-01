Seventy-four seniors from Dubois County’s four high schools were recognized Friday, May 1, during Senior Decision Day at the Thyen Clark Cultural Center for choosing employment or military enlistment as their next step after graduation.

The event, hosted by Hub 19, Inc., honored students from Jasper High School, Southridge High School, Forest Park High School and Northeast Dubois High School.

“This day represents the culmination of a journey that began years ago,” said Dana Kunz, Dubois County Director of Workforce Readiness for Hub 19. “We are incredibly proud of these students and the paths they’ve chosen,” Kunz said. “Whether they’re entering the workforce or serving our country, they are stepping forward with purpose, and our community is stronger because of it.”

Senior Decision Day highlights two of the “3 E’s”, employment and enlistment, recognizing students who are ready to contribute immediately to the workforce or serve the country. Throughout their education, students participated in career exploration opportunities, technical education programs, and work-based learning experiences designed to prepare them for these paths.

During the ceremony, school leaders and counselors introduced each student individually, sharing their post-graduation plans, which included positions with local employers, union apprenticeships, and enlistment in branches of the United States Armed Forces.

Speakers emphasized the importance of both career paths, noting that workforce-bound students help drive the local economy, while those entering military service demonstrate commitment, discipline, and leadership.

The event concluded with students signing certificates symbolizing their next steps and gathering for a group photo to commemorate the milestone.