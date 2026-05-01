The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 62 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 11, crews will close State Road 62 near Saint Croix. This closure will occur between Cloverdale Road and Oklahoma Road.

This road closure will allow for two culvert replacement projects. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 145 to I-64 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.