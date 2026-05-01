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Amber M. Gogel, age 37, of Dale, passed away at 7:32 p.m., on Monday, April 27, 2026.

She was born May 6, 1988, in Evansville, and married Stephen Gogel on November 8, 2013, in Vanderburgh County. Amber was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. She enjoyed baking, quilting, and crafting, and found great joy in spending time with her family. Amber especially loved supporting her family and celebrating their successes. She was deeply devoted to her faith and was proud to follow her Lord, marking that commitment through baptism on April 7, 2024.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Gogel; two children, Oliver and Marlie Gogel; her mother and stepfather, Sherry and Chris Campbell; and a nephew, Bryce Johnson Campbell.

Funeral services for Amber M. Gogel will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.D.T., on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Santa Claus Christian Church.  Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.  

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., C.D.T., on Monday, prior to the service at the church.  Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family to help with expenses.  Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com

On By Joey Rehl

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