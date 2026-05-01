The Dubois County Animal Medical Center is excited to announce the opening of AMC Rehabilitation and Pain Management within the Animal Medical Center of Dubois County business family. Dr. Molly Johnson and Chloe Knieriem are certified in canine rehabilitation and their goal is to help the community’s pets recover from injury, manage chronic conditions, and live happier lives with less pain and more movement.

Dr. Molly Johnson (left) & Chloe Knieriem (right)

AMC Rehabilitation and Pain Management is focused on providing community members with an integrative approach to manage a pet’s pain and increase their daily function. They provide services such as therapeutic laser, shockwave, therapeutic exercise and regenerative medicine located in Jasper, IN.

They are officially taking new patients starting today, May 1, 2026.

Please call AMC’s practice manager at 812-631-8270 if you would like more information.