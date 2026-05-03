The Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) has announced they refreshed their Reclaim Your Retirement secure database with 541 new potential benefit recipients.

Since the secure database’s launch in November 2025, 444 retirees, survivors, and beneficiaries have reclaimed their retirement benefits. More than $2.7 million in forgotten retirement benefits have been claimed by Hoosiers and their survivors and beneficiaries whose names were listed on INPRS’s Reclaim Your Retirement secure database.

As of March 2026, the refreshed Reclaim Your Retirement database lists:

3,793 Public Employees’ Retirement Fund and Teachers’ Retirement Fund members eligible to request their earned retirement benefits.

2,247 retirees, survivors, and beneficiaries who have funds previously issued to them, but the funds have not been deposited.

With this refreshed database, INPRS is amplifying its outreach efforts to locate more eligible retirees, survivors, and beneficiaries who have retirement benefits awaiting them.

Median monthly benefit payments by fund range from $557.50 to $793.50. These individuals may also have a defined contribution account, with balances averaging $14,451 to $33,342.

The public can access the Reclaim Your Retirement secure database, at in.gov/inprs/reclaimyourretirement, and can search for themselves, friends, family members, and former colleagues. To initiate the search, visitors must enter a first name, last name, and date of birth, including the four-digit year of the person they are searching for.

If there is a match in the database, on-screen instructions will guide the named individual, their survivor, or beneficiary toward what they should do next.

The Reclaim Your Retirement secure database is free, easy to use, and hosted securely in a database outside of INPRS member accounts.