State Representative Stephen Bartels of Eckerty has been selected by Mike Braun to serve as chair of the Indiana Defense Task Force. Bartels was originally appointed to the task force by House Speaker Todd Huston.

The Indiana Defense Task Force was established through a 2019 law passed by the Indiana General Assembly to support and promote the state’s defense ecosystem. The group works to streamline efforts related to retaining military installations and advancing development in surrounding communities.

Bartels, a military veteran and chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, is expected to help guide continued growth in Indiana’s defense industry. The sector has expanded in recent years, particularly in Southern Indiana, bringing increased economic opportunities and workforce development tied to national security and innovation.

During the most recent legislative session, Bartels authored legislation aimed at strengthening the state’s defense sector. The measure ensures that tax dollars appropriated for defense in fiscal years 2025 through 2027 are coordinated with the priorities of the Indiana Defense Task Force. It also adds the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, or a designee, as a nonvoting member of the task force.

More information about the Indiana Defense Task Force is available through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.