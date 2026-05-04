The Indiana State Police announced the official launch of its new Wellness Section, a comprehensive initiative focused on supporting the overall health and well-being of department personnel, their families, and retirees.

Since its founding in 1933, the Indiana State Police has remained committed to serving the public with professionalism and integrity. The creation of the Wellness Section reflects a continued investment in the people behind the badge. This effort ensures troopers and professional staff are equipped physically, mentally, and emotionally to meet the demands of public service.

The Wellness Section brings together several key support services under one unified program, including Peer Support, Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services, Chaplaincy, Health Management, and Financial Resiliency resources. These components are designed to address the wide-ranging needs of personnel and their families, from mental and emotional support to physical wellness and financial stability.

Specially trained team members are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist with both personal and professional challenges. These individuals have received advanced training in areas such as crisis intervention and peer support, ensuring they are prepared to respond to the unique challenges faced by law enforcement personnel.

“This initiative is about taking care of our people so they can continue taking care of the communities we serve,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott. “By investing in the wellness of our troopers, professional staff, and their families, we are strengthening our ability to serve Hoosiers with the level of professionalism and readiness they expect from our Department.”

By prioritizing the wellness of its troopers and staff, the Indiana State Police is strengthening its ability to serve communities across the state. This initiative reinforces the agency’s commitment to developing resilient personnel who are prepared to protect, serve, and respond when Hoosiers need them most.

The Indiana State Police Wellness Section will continue to grow as the department evaluates and expands services to meet the evolving needs of its personnel, families, and retirees.