Teresa M. Elpers, age 60, of Stendal, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

She was born on March 11, 1966, in Evansville, to Donovin and Betty (Schmitt) Winter. Teresa married Mike Elpers on September 1, 2007 in Stendal and worked in healthcare. She enjoyed fishing and loved horses and animals. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Richard Hackford.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Mike Elpers of Stendal; children, Brad Elpers, Ashley Hermann, John Elpers, Amy Crowe; siblings, Jennifer Hackford, Jason Winter; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

There will be no services held. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com