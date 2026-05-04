The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are set to host their May 2026 Monthly Book Sale this weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, May 9th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month’s sale has many new fiction and non fiction finds, including a box full of homeschool materials, puzzle selections on both the regular table and the sale table, and more.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks, $.50 for paperbacks, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks are on sale for $.50 each and 3 for $1, and children’s books and puzzles are variously priced. The friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcome by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, May 8th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. There will also be special pricing on puzzles during this early sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk, and the cost is $10 per year to join.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page, where posts of newly donated items regularly appear.