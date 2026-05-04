Oakland City University celebrated the graduation of 180 students on Saturday, May 2, 2026, on its Oakland City, Indiana campus. Representing 44 countries, these graduates have demonstrated remarkable dedication, setting a high standard for academic excellence and meaningful community engagement.

Under the leadership of OCU President Dr. Ron Dempsey, the 131st commencement was attended by family members, guests, and Board of Trustees members – a testament to the graduates’ hard work and dedication.

Out of the students graduating, the degrees and certificates conferred on them included one religious studies degree, 23 Arts and Sciences degrees and certificates, 61 education degrees and certificates, and 95 business degrees and certificates.

Five outstanding students were also honored with the prestigious President’s Award, recognizing not only the highest academic accomplishment in each school but also the significant contributions the students have made to campus life, reflecting the university’s commitment to holistic development. These students were:

Abigail Breanna Vaugh from Lawrenceville, Illinois 4.0 G.P.A. Education Major Elementary Education – Special Education Played on the Women’s Volleyball Team



Isabella Catherine Donihue from Huntingburg, Indiana 4.0 G.P.A. English Major Elementary Education – Special Education



Berta Del Hoyo Borrell from Barcelona, Spain 4.0 G.P.A. Psychology Major Played on the Women’s Soccer Team



Macy Ana Knight from Grayville, Illinois 4.0 G.P.A. English Major – Secondary Education Licensure Played on the Women’s Volleyball Team



Samaribr Sing Sidhu, from Mohali, Punjab, India 4.0 G.P.A. Double Major Business Administration Major Management, Human Resources Management, Accounting Operations Management Major Logistics & Product Distribution Played on the Men’s Tennis Team OCU Resident Assistant



The student body voted Ellie Dillow from the School of Arts and Sciences and Dave Wilderman from the School of Business as “Professors of the Year.”

The entire Livestream of the ceremony is available on the Oakland City University Facebook page.