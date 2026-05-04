Sheryl L. Hudson, age 63, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:47 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Sheryl was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 12, 1962, to Larry J. Sr. and Patricia A. (Leech) Fromme. She married Jerry Hudson on October 24, 1992, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2025.

She was a 1981 graduate of Jasper High School and then graduated in 1988 from Barna College of Health Sciences in Sunrise, Florida, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Cardiovascular.

She had owned her own candle shop, called the Scent Shop, and then retired from Jasper Salvage, Inc. where she had worked for many years.

Sheryl loved being outside and in nature, camping and spending time at Boggs, fishing, going out on the lake, crafting, and spending time with family and friends. She was an avid football fan, and especially enjoyed watching the Colts.

Surviving are two children, Haley (Devin) Sorrells, Haysville, IN and Zach Hudson, and partner, Cassie Merrimon, Holland, IN, one sister, Debra (Bobby) Miller, Shepherdsville, KY, and one brother, Joe (Ruby) Fromme, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death is her husband and her parents, Larry J. Fromme Sr. and Patricia (Paul) Bruner.

A Prayer Service for Sheryl L. Hudson will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Sheryl’s mother, Patricia.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.