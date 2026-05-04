Norma E. “Nornie” Andry, age 95, of Birdseye, passed away on May 1, 2026 at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was known as “Nornie” and was born on October 2, 1930 in Birdseye, to Lionel and Cora (Newton) Cook. She was a devoted Christian mother and loved her three children more than life itself. She took them to church and taught them to love God.

Nornie was a member Fairview General Baptist Church, a very special place to her, and was very involved in the life of the church as a Sunday School teacher and would help with whatever was needed. She held all of her family and friends close to her heart and shared their joys and loved them through heartache, sickness and troubles. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed for the entire family. In her later years, she made many beautiful quilts, table runners, pot holders, and crocheted dish cloths and lighted jars for each season. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Luegene Andry; son, David Andry; a daughter, Debbie Houchin; siblings, Russell, Pervil and Howard Cook, Olive Andry, Melva Choate, Berniece Oxley, and Virginia Eckert.

Norma is survived by her son, Donnie (Margie A.) Andry of Birdseye; grandchildren, Gwen (Scott) Boylan, Alana (Seth) Fauqnher, Stephen (Lori) Toby; great-grandchildren, Samantha (Nick) Keppol, Baxton Fauquhner, Cody Casper, Kayla Toby; and a great-great grandchild, Nylah Casper.

Visitation for Norma Andry will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the time of the service with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Pastors Kim Allen and Albert Madden will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview General Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com