John “Scott” Tanner, age 79, of Huntingburg, passed away on April 30, 2026 at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, Jasper, Indiana.

He was born September 24, 1946, in Huntingburg, to John and Delores (Dearing) Tanner. Scott was an Army veteran serving during Vietnam War. He married Jane (Overbeck) Tanner who preceded him in death on February 17, 2018. Scott was a member of the V.F.W. Post #2366 and Y.M.I Club where he enjoyed meeting up with his friends on Sunday afternoons to shake the dice and loved going on vacation to Jamaica. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane; and a brother, Paul Tanner.

Scott is survived by his son, Shawn (Angela Duncan Tanner) Tanner of Hamilton, Ohio; his daughter, Nicole Tanner of Huntingburg; step daughters, Susan Dessauer, Loraine Garner; sisters, Judy Skaggs of Alabama, Marian Cooper and Leah Hayworth, both of Huntingburg; a granddaughter, Jayden Tanner; 13 step grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Scott Tanner will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and also, one hour on Sunday, prior to the service at 12:00 noon with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery with military graveside rites by V.F.W. Post # 2366 Memorial Detail. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com