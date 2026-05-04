The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they are hosting a presentation on AI for Small Businesses, from 8:30 to 10 AM on Friday, May 15th, 2026.

This free interactive workshop, offered both in person at the Jasper Chamber and virtually, is meant for small business owners and entrepreneurs who are curious about AI but aren’t sure where to start.

Guest speaker, Indiana Small Business Development Center (ISBDC) Ecosystem Navigator and Business Advisor, Grant Sherfick, will teach attendees about practical, easy-to-use AI tools that can save time, boost sales, and streamline daily operations. Through live demos and real-world examples he’ll cover how AI can support marketing, customer service, content creation, and automation, plus how to choose the right tools and build a simple plan to use AI right away.

No tech experience is required and free coffee and donuts will be provided to attendees.

To sign up to attend in person, email chamber@jasperin.org or call 812-482-6866. Those wishing to take part in the event virtually can email dsherfick@isbdc.org to receive a link.