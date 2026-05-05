Gina Brittain, age 60, of Otwell, Indiana, entered into eternal rest at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at home.

Gina was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 6, 1966, to Ronnie and Phyllis (Radke) Merter.

She worked in materials management at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana, for nearly 25 years.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially spoiling her grandchildren, camping, loving on her pets, and watching survival camping T.V. shows.

Surviving are two children, Rustin Furman, and companion Crystal Horton, Petersburg, IN, and Hannah Brittain, and companion, Joey Hill, Otwell, IN, two grandchildren, Xander and Ava, one brother, Ronnie Merter, Otwell, IN, two nieces, Caroline and Miranda and their children, cousins, Margaret “Margo” Porter, Bill Merter, Matt Merter, and Maryella (Merter) Osgatharp, and her Uncle Mike and Aunt Lynda Lindauer.

Preceding her in death are her parents and her cousin Rachel.

A visitation for Gina Brittain will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A Prayer Service will then be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel. There will be no burial at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pike Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS).

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.