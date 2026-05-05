Barbara Ann Kendall, age 56, of Velpen, Indiana, passed away at 7:32 p.m., on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

She was born June 2, 1969, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Lowell, Sr. and Raeanna (Kays) Harris. Barbara married Anthony Kendall on October 8, 1986, at Cup Creek Church in Velpen. She worked in retail sales, and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Kendall; four sons, Anthony “Wade” (Sarah) Kendall of Stendal, Adam Lane (Stella) Kendall of Huntingburg, Andrew Reid (Taylor) Kendall of Petersburg and Aaron Joseph (Danielle) Kendall of Huntingburg; two brothers, Lowell Harris, Jr. of Huntingburg, Billy Joe Harris of Augusta; one sister, Alisha Wolfe of Velpen; and 9 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Barbara Kendall will be held at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T., Thursday, May 7, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Augusta Cemetery. The service will be celebrated by Austin Kendall.

Visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg will be from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, before the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com