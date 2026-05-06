Edward P. Roos II, 90, of Ferdinand, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Edward was born in Huntingburg on November 27, 1935, to Edward P and Goldia (Schmidt) Roos. He married Elizabeth ‘Betty Ann” Bartley on November 27, 1954. She preceded him in death January 8, 2022.

Edward was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and St. Joseph Sodality. He served on the St. Ferdinand Parish Council and was a member of the church choir for 45 years. Edwardwas a First Grand 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He was also a member of the Ferdinand Senior Citizens. He was the developer of Roos Heights Subdivision, President of Ferdinand Housing and owner of Roos Interiors. Edward was a member of the Willie and Vita Bartley Band. Edward enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, storytelling and all things Forest Park Athletics. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Edward also loved to tell jokes, leaving everyone with a laugh. He loved spending time in Florida, especially at Lido Beach with his wife, Betty. Edward had a passion for volunteering. For over 15 years he volunteered at Meals on Wheels, often leaving the house before dawn to complete his route.

Edward is survived by his children, Glenda (Robert “Bots”) Marlin of Newburgh, Michael Roos, and Chris (Tina) Roos, both of Ferdinand. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Paul Roos, Frank Roos, Brock (Lisa) Flamion, Shayna (Kevin) Ulery, Jayme (Tirey) Burch, Katelyn (Nathan) Pike, Lauren (Connor) Schulz, as well as great-grandchildren Calum, Davis, William, Sevey, Thomas, Lincoln, and on the way Baby Schulz. Edward was preceded in death by his wife Betty, daughter Debbie, and son Eddie Paul;Brother Thomas Roos, and Sister Carol Jochim.

A funeral service for Edward will be held at 11 am Friday, May 8, 2026, at St. Ferdinand Church followed by a private burial in St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until time of services at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation’s Edward and Elizabeth Roos Endowment.