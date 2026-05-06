The Dubois County Health Department is teaming up with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Forest Park High School FFA to offer a free ATV Safety Training course for local youth.

The hands-on training is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern at the Ferdinand Community Center. The course is open to Dubois County residents ages 6 to 18, with registration required in advance.

Participants will learn key safety concepts, including Indiana ATV laws and regulations, proper vehicle operation, and general safety practices aimed at preventing injuries.

The program is designed to promote responsible ATV use while providing an engaging educational experience for young riders. Those who complete the training will also receive a free ATV helmet to reinforce the importance of protective gear.

Space for the event is limited, and registration must be completed by June 15. To sign up or learn more, visit duboiscountyin.org or call 812-481-7050, extension 7163.