The Rotary Club of Dubois County is honored to announce that Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2026 ATHENA Leadership Awards, to be held Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the Huntingburg Event Center.

Chief Justice Rush took the oath of office as Indiana’s 108th Supreme Court Justice in November 2012 after her appointment by Governor Mitch Daniels. She was retained by voters in 2014 and 2024 and made history in August 2014 when she was named Indiana’s first female Chief Justice. She was reappointed to this leadership role in 2019 and again in 2024. Chief Justice Rush is widely recognized for her leadership at both the state and national levels, including serving as Immediate Past-President of the Conference of Chief Justices and as a member of the National Center for State Courts Board of Directors.

Throughout her distinguished career, Chief Justice Rush has played a pivotal role in advancing initiatives related to mental health, addiction, and access to justice. She co-chaired the National Judicial Opioid Task Force and served on the National Judicial Task Force to Examine State Courts’ Response to Mental Illness. In 2019, Chief Justice John Roberts appointed her to the Judicial Conference Committee on Federal-State Jurisdiction. She was also recently elected to the American Law Institute and continues to serve on numerous judicial and civic boards and commissions.

Prior to joining the Indiana Supreme Court, Chief Justice Rush spent 15 years in private practice and was elected three times as judge of Tippecanoe Superior Court 3. She earned her undergraduate degree from Purdue University and her law degree from Indiana University Maurer School of Law, both with honors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Justice Rush as our keynote speaker,” said Manda Combs, ATHENA Chairperson. “Her groundbreaking leadership, commitment to public service, and dedication to strengthening communities exemplify the very spirit of the ATHENA Leadership Award.”

The ATHENA Leadership Award celebrates exemplary leadership and reflects Plato’s enduring insight: “What is honored in a country will be cultivated there.” Since its inception in 1982, more than 8,000 women leaders worldwide have received this prestigious honor. The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their profession; provide valuable service to improve the quality of life in their community; and actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential.

Nominations are open for the 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award and must be submitted by June 8, 2026. Nominees may represent either the profit or nonprofit sector, and there are no age requirements. The nomination form and additional information are available at www.duboiscountyrotary.com .

Tickets for the 2026 ATHENA Awards will be available soon. Community members are encouraged to save the date and plan to attend this inspiring evening honoring female leadership, mentorship, and service.

About the Rotary Club of Dubois County

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is part of Rotary International, a global network of neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to create lasting change in their communities and around the world. Through service, leadership, and fellowship, Rotary works to improve lives and strengthen communities locally and globally.