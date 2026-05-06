State Rep. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty) (left) congratulates Larry Patberg (right) of the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department during a ceremony Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association formally recognized Patberg along with 91 other members for 50 years of service.

State Rep. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty) recently joined the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association to honor Huntingburg volunteer firefighter Larry Patberg at the Statehouse for 50 years of service.

Patberg, who serves with the City of Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department, was among 91 members recognized for their 50 years of dedication during a program on Friday, April 24, in Indianapolis.

“Seeing this group reach such an important milestone is truly inspiring and I’m so proud to see Larry recognized,” Bartels said. “Volunteers like him are the backbone of our fire departments. They give up their own time away from work and loved ones to serve others, and they’re always prepared to answer the call whenever their community needs them.”

Bartels joined IVAF’s leadership, Executive Director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Jonathan Whitham and Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones in recognizing Indiana’s long-serving volunteer firefighters.

Bartels also authored House Concurrent Resolution 16 during this year’s legislative session, which honored Patberg and other volunteers for their 50 years of service.

The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association is made up of over 17,000 members and connects and unifies volunteer fire departments throughout the state. Visit ivfa.org to learn more about the organization.