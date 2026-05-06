The unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in March was recorded as 3.3% by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for March was 4.3%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.3% compared to the national rate of 61.9%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,493,123.

March 2026 total private employment is 2,839,200 an increase of 5,400 since February.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Manufacturing (+2,000)

Leisure & Hospitality (+1,900)

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+900)

Financial Activities (+700)

Private Educational & Health Services (+100)

As of March 29, 2026, there were 98,050 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on April 4, 2026, Indiana had 20,972 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training or career information can find resources at in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.