A powerful tribute to fallen law enforcement officers will once again make its way through southern Indiana this summer, with Jasper serving as a key stop along the route.

Cops Cycling for Survivors has announced its 25th annual bicycle tour, a 13-day, nearly 1,000-mile journey across Indiana honoring officers who have died in the line of duty and supporting the families they leave behind.

The group is scheduled to arrive in Jasper on July 14, riding in from Terre Haute, before departing the following day on July 15 en route to Jeffersonville.

The annual ride brings together law enforcement officers, survivors, and supporters who travel across the state, stopping in communities to read the names and share the stories of Indiana’s fallen heroes.

One of the most meaningful parts of the journey is the organization’s support truck, which carries memorial photos of fallen officers. The display serves as a traveling tribute, giving families and community members a place to reflect and remember.

This year’s ride also recognizes two recently fallen officers whose photos have been added to the memorial: Reserve Deputy John C. Stahl III of Jefferson County and Corporal Blake Adair Reynolds of Delaware County.

Founded in 2002, the organization has grown into a statewide effort honoring more than 500 fallen officers while also raising funds to support their families through scholarships, youth programs, and long-term assistance.

Residents are encouraged to show their support as cyclists pass through Jasper and other communities along the route.

For more information or to support the mission, visit www.copscycling4survivors.org.