The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #138, and 50 other Indiana law enforcement agencies, are partnering with local Dunkin’ stores for a Special Olympics Indiana “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser.

From 5 AM to 12 PM on Friday, May 15th, 2026, at the Dunkin’ stores in Jasper (3085 Newton St.) and Ferdinand (460 Main St.), visitors can donate money and learn more about their local Special Olympics Indiana program.

Police and safety officers will also be stationed in, around, and on top of the stores during this time to help support and raise awareness for the 20,000 Hoosier athletes who train and compete for free within Special Olympics.

Individuals who make a donation during the Cop on a Rooftop event will receive a coupon for a free donut, and those who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.



To date, Cop on a Rooftop events have raised more than $125,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.