Governor Mike Braun has officially proclaimed May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month in Indiana, joining a nationwide effort led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to promote safer roadways for both riders and motorists.

With warmer weather arriving and motorcycle traffic increasing across the state, officials say the annual observance serves as an important reminder that safety is a shared responsibility among everyone on the road.

As riding season gets underway, many motorcyclists are returning to the road after months away from their bikes. Safety advocates say May is an ideal time to encourage drivers to actively watch for motorcycles while also reminding riders to refresh their skills and remain alert.

Officials noted that motorcycle crashes continue to have devastating impacts on families and communities throughout Indiana. Many multi-vehicle motorcycle crashes occur when drivers fail to see motorcycles in traffic, often while turning or pulling into intersections. Drivers are being urged to look carefully for motorcycles, eliminate distractions, slow down, and allow additional space between vehicles.

At the same time, riders are encouraged to operate within their abilities, ride defensively, and remain aware of surrounding traffic conditions. Concerns were also raised about some Automated Driving Systems that may not accurately detect motorcycles in traffic situations.

Training and proper licensing remain key components of motorcycle safety. Safety advocates say riders who complete professional training courses and continue practicing their skills are often better prepared to handle real-world riding conditions.

ABATE of Indiana is encouraging riders across the state to make safety a priority this season by getting trained, properly licensed, practicing regularly, and riding responsibly.

The campaign’s message for motorists and riders alike remains: “Save a Life – Be Aware – Motorcycles Are Everywhere.”