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Sam R. Jones, 80, passed away on May 5, 2026 at his residence in Tennyson, Indiana.  He was born August 4, 1945 to Pascal and Helen Jones in Velpen, IN.

Sam married Janice Egler, December 5, 1964 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He was a State Police Trooper, an avid golfer and loved to travel and be outside hunting and fishing. Sam is preceded in death by his parents; wife Janice; brothers, Larry and Ronald Jones.

Sam is survived by two sons, Scott (Marsha) Jones of Huntingburg and Chris (Tami) Jones of Evansville; one daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Miller of Folsomville; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Sam Jones will be from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 11,2026, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 12th with burial to follow at Augusta Cemetery in Winslow, IN. 

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

On By Joey Rehl

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