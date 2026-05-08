Latest News

Veterans Reminded to RSVP for DAV Chapter 77 Spring Picnic IDEM Introduces New “Local Air Quality Advisory” Alert for Short-Term Conditions INDOT Announces Alternating Lane Closures for I-69 in Daviess County Saint Meinrad Archabbey Earns Workplace Mental Health Award Free & Low-Cost Dental Care Event for Dubois County Children Scheduled for June 18

Members of DAV Chapter 77 and area veterans are being reminded to RSVP for the group’s Spring Picnic being hosted on Thursday, May 14th, 2026.

This picnic will start at 6:30 PM at Operation Mind, Body and Soul gym (located at 611 East 6th Street in Jasper), and will have burgers, green beans, potatoes, water, and soft drinks provided. Participants are welcome to bring a dish of their own.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP by Monday, May 11th, 2026, by calling 812-630-3029.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post