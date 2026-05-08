Members of DAV Chapter 77 and area veterans are being reminded to RSVP for the group’s Spring Picnic being hosted on Thursday, May 14th, 2026.

This picnic will start at 6:30 PM at Operation Mind, Body and Soul gym (located at 611 East 6th Street in Jasper), and will have burgers, green beans, potatoes, water, and soft drinks provided. Participants are welcome to bring a dish of their own.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP by Monday, May 11th, 2026, by calling 812-630-3029.