Saint Meinrad Archabbey has been formally recognized as a 2026 Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health recipient by Mental Health America (MHA), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being, and the prevention of mental illness.

The Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health is a national certification program that recognizes employers committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces. Guided by Mental Health America’s long history of research and advocacy, the Bell Seal’s holistic evaluation of employer practices considers the entire employee experience.

Only two in five employers meet the Bell Seal standards. Saint Meinrad Archabbey prioritizes its co-workers’ mental health and well-being and aligns its policies, practices, and benefits with top industry best practices.

“The Bell Seal award recognizes Saint Meinrad’s commitment to supporting co-workers as whole people—mind, body, and spirit—by providing opportunities that help them become the best version of themselves.” says Wellness Director Jill Memmer.

Saint Meinrad Archabbey is a Benedictine monastery founded in 1854. The monks operate the Seminary and School of Theology, the Guest House and Retreat Program, Abbey Caskets, CareNotes, the Tailor Shop, and Saint Meinrad Books & Gifts. The Archabbey employs about 190 co-workers.