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Margery Villalta Martinez, age 20, of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.  

She was born on October 14, 2005, in Huntingburg, to Sipriano and Carmen (Villalta) Martinez Garcia.  Margery graduated from Southridge High School class of 2025 and worked at OFS.  She attended Iglesia Nueva Vida where she was a worship dancer.  She was preceded in death by her mother.

Margery is survived by her father; sisters, Cindy Lopez, Ada Lopez; brothers, Melvin Orellana and Oscar Lopez.

Visitation for Margery Villalta Martinez will be held Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Iglesia Nueva Vida in Jasper from 9:00 a.m until service time at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T. with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.  Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

On By Joey Rehl

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