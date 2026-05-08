The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for I-69 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 11, crews will begin alternating lane closures on I-69 near Washington. These lane closures will occur between mile marker 66 and mile marker 69.

Alternating lane closures will allow for minor patching and bridge deck work. Work will occur in both north and south bound lanes. Work is expected to last through the first week of June, depending on the weather.

One lane of travel will remain open in work zones. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.