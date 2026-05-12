Doris Werne, 94, of Ferdinand passed away peacefully on Sunday May 10th at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Doris was born September 16, 1931 to Francis and Frances (Strobel) Harpenau. She was united in marriage to Allen J. Werne on March 26, 1951 in St. Marks Catholic Church. Allen preceded her in death on August 25, 2014.

Doris was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and the St. Ann’s Sodality. She was a member of the St. Ann’s Choir for many years. Doris was a parish catechist for 20 years, and a volunteer for the funeral meal ministry team.

Surviving are one son, Dan “Red” Werne of Ferdinand, four daughters, Judy (Gene) Olinger of Mechanicsburg, PA., Mickie (Greg) Paulin of Ferdinand, Brenda (Ronnie) Lueken of Schnellville, and Bev (Gordon) Atkins of St. Anthony. Ten grandchildren, Brian Olinger, Christopher Olinger, Angela Eshleman, Rodney Paulin, Travis Paulin, Matt Lueken, Traci Gilbert, Craig Atkins, Garrett Atkins, and Mitch Atkins. 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren also two siblings, Donald Harpenau of Chrisney and Jeannie Gill of Sullivan IN. Doris was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lee Werne, 2 grandsons, Nathan and Deven Lueken, 3 sisters, Marguerite Biever, Blanche Lavin and Betty Werne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 15, 2026 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church at 11:00 AM EDT. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Ronald McDonalds House Charities of Greater Cincinnati or SMA research at curesma.org.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.