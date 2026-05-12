Latest News

2026 Old Jasper Day and Strawberry Festival Returning this Sunday Local Counties Issued Over $500K Total Through U.S. Forest Service 2025 National Forest Land Payments 34 St Meinrad Seminary Graduates Receive Master’s Degrees at 2026 Commencement City of Jasper Continues Record Safety Run with INSHARP Recertification Huntingburg Parks Department Permanently Closes South Side Restrooms at Little League Complex

The Huntingburg Parks Department and the Little League Committee have announced the permanent closure of the restrooms located on the far south side of the Little League complex due to ongoing maintenance conditions and safety concerns.

Officials say the decision was made in response to continued issues with the facilities, prioritizing the safety and well-being of players, families, and visitors who use the complex throughout the season.

To ensure continued access to restroom facilities during games and events, the Little League Committee has arranged for portable restrooms and washing stations to be placed on site for public use.

The organizations expressed appreciation for the community’s understanding and cooperation as they work to maintain a safe and functional environment for youth sports activities.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post