The Huntingburg Parks Department and the Little League Committee have announced the permanent closure of the restrooms located on the far south side of the Little League complex due to ongoing maintenance conditions and safety concerns.

Officials say the decision was made in response to continued issues with the facilities, prioritizing the safety and well-being of players, families, and visitors who use the complex throughout the season.

To ensure continued access to restroom facilities during games and events, the Little League Committee has arranged for portable restrooms and washing stations to be placed on site for public use.

The organizations expressed appreciation for the community’s understanding and cooperation as they work to maintain a safe and functional environment for youth sports activities.