Photo Courtesy of JasperGov – Indiana Facebook Page

The City of Jasper is celebrating another major milestone in workplace safety following recognition at this morning’s Board of Public Works meeting.

Mayor officials presented a proclamation honoring the City of Jasper Personnel, Safety, and Loss Control Department for once again earning recertification through the Indiana Department of Labor’s Indiana Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program, commonly known as INSHARP.

The achievement marks the City’s 23rd consecutive year receiving the certification. Jasper continues to stand out as the only municipality in the State of Indiana to maintain this level of recognition, reflecting a long-term commitment to workplace safety and employee health.

City leaders credit the accomplishment to the ongoing dedication of employees and members of the City’s Safety Committee, who work to uphold high safety standards across all departments.

Photo Courtesy of JasperGov – Indiana Facebook Page

Following the proclamation, the “Charlie Schneider Safety First” Award was presented to Safety Committee member Mark Pierce. Pierce has served in the City of Jasper Wastewater Department for nearly four decades and has been an active member of the Safety Committee since its creation in 1994. Officials noted his long-standing commitment to employee safety and workplace wellbeing as a key influence within the organization.

City leaders say the recognition highlights a continued culture of safety that remains a priority across all City of Jasper operations.