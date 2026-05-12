The Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office has secured an eight-year prison sentence for a defendant convicted of battering a law enforcement officer during an arrest in Richland.

In Spencer County Circuit Court, 48-year-old William J. Beckort was sentenced for Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Official, a Level 5 Felony, along with a Habitual Offender enhancement. He will serve his sentence with the Indiana Department of Correction.

The charges stem from an incident in the summer of 2025, when a Richland property owner contacted authorities about an unwanted individual on their property who had requested a knife and a sledgehammer. Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and identified the individual as Beckort, who also had an active parole warrant.

Deputies located Beckort in a secluded area of the property and gave verbal commands, which he refused to follow. During the attempted arrest, Beckort struck one deputy in the face with a closed fist. Deputies were then able to take him into custody without further incident.

Under a plea agreement, Beckort admitted guilt, allowing the court to determine his sentence within a range of four to eight years.

During sentencing, prosecutors sought the maximum penalty, pointing to Beckort’s extensive criminal history, which includes at least 12 prior felony convictions. At the time of the offense, he was on parole for prior convictions involving battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement. Prosecutors also referenced additional concerning behavior while he was incarcerated awaiting resolution of the case.

The court ultimately imposed the maximum eight-year executed sentence. The Prosecutor’s Office emphasized continued efforts to hold repeat violent offenders accountable and support law enforcement officers working in the field.