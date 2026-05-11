The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in June 2026.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Friday, June 19th, 2026, for Juneteenth.

In addition, Summer Reading runs from Tuesday, May 26th through Friday, July 17th. All ages are welcome to stop in to the library to pick up their reading log, or sign up on the Beanstack app.

Yes2Next – Fridays in June at 9 am – Light cardio and strength training for older adults following a video. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Yes2Next on June 19.

– Fridays in June at 9 am – Light cardio and strength training for older adults following a video. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Yes2Next on June 19. Rock Painting for all ages – Tuesday, June 2 from 12 to 5 pm – Paint a rock to take home and a rock to put in he library’s Kindness Garden.

– Tuesday, June 2 from 12 to 5 pm – Paint a rock to take home and a rock to put in he library’s Kindness Garden. Lego/Duplo Day for all ages – Wednesday, June 3 from 1 to 7 pm – Build unique creations out of Legos or Duplos.

– Wednesday, June 3 from 1 to 7 pm – Build unique creations out of Legos or Duplos. Indy Air Bears Jump Rope Team for all ages – Thursday, June 4 at 10:30 am at the Dubois Intermediate School – See the young members of the Indy Air Bears Team perform fascinating jump rope feats and learn some of their cool moves.

– Thursday, June 4 at 10:30 am at the Dubois Intermediate School – See the young members of the Indy Air Bears Team perform fascinating jump rope feats and learn some of their cool moves. Donut Day – Friday, June 5 – Stop by the library to enjoy a donut and donut-themed games and activities.

– Friday, June 5 – Stop by the library to enjoy a donut and donut-themed games and activities. Birdhouse Painting for age 5 and up – Monday, June 8 at 6 pm – Use your creativity to paint a strawberry-shaped birdhouse. While this activity is for ages 5 and up, children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

– Monday, June 8 at 6 pm – Use your creativity to paint a strawberry-shaped birdhouse. While this activity is for ages 5 and up, children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Vegetable Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Tuesday, June 9 at 11 am – Bring your toddler to hear stories about vegetables, make vegetable crafts, and play with friends. Siblings are welcome to attend.

– Tuesday, June 9 at 11 am – Bring your toddler to hear stories about vegetables, make vegetable crafts, and play with friends. Siblings are welcome to attend. Silly Safaris for all ages – Thursday, June 11 at 10:30 am at the Dubois Intermediate School – Meet a variety of reptiles and mammals and learn about their worlds.

– Thursday, June 11 at 10:30 am at the Dubois Intermediate School – Meet a variety of reptiles and mammals and learn about their worlds. Pokémon Club for trainers ages 8 and up – Saturday, June 13 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – Grow your knowledge about grass type Pokémon and botany at this special themed event. Participate in Poké Trivia and complete fun plant-themed activities to earn a special badge. Bring your own games and cards to trade and play!

– Saturday, June 13 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – Grow your knowledge about grass type Pokémon and botany at this special themed event. Participate in Poké Trivia and complete fun plant-themed activities to earn a special badge. Bring your own games and cards to trade and play! Robert Hall Springs Cave Tour at Patoka Lake for all ages – Monday, June 15 at 10 am – Take a hike with Ranger Jim to learn about local history, the Patoka Lake and Dam, and the cave. Hike will be approximately 2 miles and 2 hours long. Registration is required.

– Monday, June 15 at 10 am – Take a hike with Ranger Jim to learn about local history, the Patoka Lake and Dam, and the cave. Hike will be approximately 2 miles and 2 hours long. Registration is required. Horse Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Tuesday, June 16 at 11 am – Bring your toddler to hear stories about horses, paint a wooden horse, and play with friends. Siblings are welcome to attend.

– Tuesday, June 16 at 11 am – Bring your toddler to hear stories about horses, paint a wooden horse, and play with friends. Siblings are welcome to attend. Card Playing Day for ages 18 and up – Tuesday, June 16 from 1 to 5:30 pm – Enjoy hanging out with friends and playing card games.

– Tuesday, June 16 from 1 to 5:30 pm – Enjoy hanging out with friends and playing card games. Bingo for ages 5 and up – Wednesday, June 17 at 6 pm – Enjoy playing Bingo and winning prizes.

– Wednesday, June 17 at 6 pm – Enjoy playing Bingo and winning prizes. Take Flight! Wildlife Education for all ages – Thursday, June 18 at 10:30 at the Dubois Intermediate School – Meet a variety of feathered friends and learn more about their lives.

– Thursday, June 18 at 10:30 at the Dubois Intermediate School – Meet a variety of feathered friends and learn more about their lives. Pollinator Week – Thursday, June 18 through Saturday, June 27 – Learn about pollinators as you walk through the library’s Pollinator Path, check out pollinator books, and make pollinator crafts!

– Thursday, June 18 through Saturday, June 27 – Learn about pollinators as you walk through the library’s Pollinator Path, check out pollinator books, and make pollinator crafts! Beekeeper Meet and Greet – Monday, June 22 at 6 pm – Meet up with local beekeepers and aspiring beekeepers to discuss tips and techniques. Participants will receive a free bee pin and pollinator flower seeds.

– Monday, June 22 at 6 pm – Meet up with local beekeepers and aspiring beekeepers to discuss tips and techniques. Participants will receive a free bee pin and pollinator flower seeds. Bee Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Tuesday, June 23 at 11 am – Bring your toddler to hear stories about bees, make bee-themed crafts, and play with friends. Siblings are welcome to attend.

– Tuesday, June 23 at 11 am – Bring your toddler to hear stories about bees, make bee-themed crafts, and play with friends. Siblings are welcome to attend. Fairy Day – Wednesday, June 24 – Make a fairy crown and enjoy other fun fairy-themed activities.

– Wednesday, June 24 – Make a fairy crown and enjoy other fun fairy-themed activities. Pollinator Paint Night for all ages – Wednesday, June 24 from 3 to 7 pm – Celebrate Pollinator Week by painting your own wooden pollinator. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

– Wednesday, June 24 from 3 to 7 pm – Celebrate Pollinator Week by painting your own wooden pollinator. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Andy Glass, Magician for all ages – Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 am at Dubois Intermediate School – Watch and learn a variety of fascinating magic tricks!

– Thursday, June 25 at 10:30 am at Dubois Intermediate School – Watch and learn a variety of fascinating magic tricks! Visit the library’s booth at the Celestine Streetfest! – Saturday, June 27 from 12 to 2 pm – They will have crafts and prizes for everyone who stops by their table!

– Saturday, June 27 from 12 to 2 pm – They will have crafts and prizes for everyone who stops by their table! End of the Month Book Club – Monday, June 29 at 6:30 pm – This month we will be discussing Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake by Anna Quindlen. Pick up a copy at the front desk and join the discussion. New members are always welcome!

– Monday, June 29 at 6:30 pm – This month we will be discussing Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake by Anna Quindlen. Pick up a copy at the front desk and join the discussion. New members are always welcome! Fairy Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Tuesday, June 30 at 11 am – Bring your toddler to hear stories about fairies, paint a fairy and a fairy door, and play with friends. Siblings are welcome to attend.

Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all Dubois Branch Library events.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library’s hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM.