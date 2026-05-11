The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of Leavenworth River Park with a Community Picnic on Saturday, May 30, from 1–3 p.m.

The park will provide hamburgers, hotdogs, drinks, plates, and utensils for attendees during the celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert to share with the community.

Organizers are also asking those planning to attend to comment with what they plan to bring for the picnic.

The event will take place at 601 W Plaza Dr. in Leavenworth and is open to the community.