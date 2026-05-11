The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for State Road 66 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 18, crews will begin alternating lane closures on State Road 66 near Rockport. These lane closures will occur on a roughly two mile stretch of S.R. 66 that begins at 5th street and heads east.

Alternating lane closures will allow for paving operations. Work is expected to last through late June, depending on the weather. One lane of traffic will remain open during this work. Traffic flow will be controlled with a flagger. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.