The Jasper Police Department is partnering with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to urge Hoosiers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, a high-visibility enforcement effort focused on increasing seatbelt use.

From May 11th through May 31st, 2026, officers will be working overtime to ensure drivers and passengers are using their seatbelts and children are properly secured. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through ICJI’s Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program (CHIRP).

Since 2021, Indiana has seen a steady decline in fatalities among passenger vehicle occupants not wearing seatbelts. Seatbelt usage among Hoosiers has also increased, reaching 94.1% in 2025 according to the Annual Seat Belt Usage Survey conducted by Purdue University Center for Road Safety in partnership with ICJI. This rate is above the national average of 91.2% usage in 2024.

Indiana law requires drivers and all passengers to buckle up. Children under age eight must also be properly restrained in a federally approved child car seat or booster seat. Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use, but also for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to make sure children are in the right car seat and that it is used correctly and properly installed, with resources available at nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat. To schedule an appointment with a certified car seat safety technician at one of Indiana’s 100 fitting stations, visit on.in.gov/SafeKids.

CHIRP is supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. For more information about ICJI’s traffic safety programs, visit in.gov/cji.